NB lanes of traffic reopen on I-57 in south suburbs after crash

Northbound lanes of I-57 reopened in the south suburbs after a crash Monday morning.

Northbound lanes of I-57 reopened in the south suburbs after a crash Monday morning.

Northbound lanes of I-57 reopened in the south suburbs after a crash Monday morning.

Northbound lanes of I-57 reopened in the south suburbs after a crash Monday morning.

POSEN, Ill. (WLS) -- Lanes on I-57 reopened Monday morning after a crash in the south suburbs.

The crash occurred at about 1 a.m. Illinois State Police said at least one person was seriously injured.

The northbound lanes of the expressway were closed between 127th and 147th street before reopening after 6 a.m.

LIVE TRAFFIC: Check out the latest conditions on our live traffic map

Further details on the crash were not immediately available.