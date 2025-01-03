ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller: Jan. 3, 2025

Dionne and Jeff Meller discuss the Bears playing their final game of a disappointing season and what the offseason will hold for the team.

Dionne and ESPN Radio's Jeff Meller discuss the Bears playing their final game of a disappointing season and what the offseason will hold for the team as they will search for yet another head coach.

Dionne and Jeff give out their flowers for the best players from fantasy football in the 2024 season. Betting expert Sam Panayotovich is high on Notre Dame after their upset win against Georgia in the Sugar Bowl. He's also proud of his alma mater Illinois after the Fighting Illini won their Citrus Bowl matchup against South Carolina.

Dionne discussed Derrick Rose's legacy and pop-up flower shop in advance of the Bulls celebrating his career on Derrick Rose Night this Saturday. Also, we previewed North Central College's appearance in the DIII college football championship.

Our resident Nostradamus Ryan Chiaverini is fighting to prove the Bears can win in this week's edition of Bear-ly Accurate.