2 critically injured in boat crash on Lake Marie in Antioch

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said a boat crash on Lake Marie in unincorporated Antioch Township left two people critically injured.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said a boat crash on Lake Marie in unincorporated Antioch Township left two people critically injured.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said a boat crash on Lake Marie in unincorporated Antioch Township left two people critically injured.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said a boat crash on Lake Marie in unincorporated Antioch Township left two people critically injured.

ANTIOCH, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people were critically injured after a boat collided with a personal watercraft Tuesday evening in unincorporated Antioch Township, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.

The crash occurred on Lake Marie, which is part of the Chain O'Lakes.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Further details were not immediately available.

SEE ALSO: Woman hospitalized after good Samaritans rescue 2 swimmers, perform CPR at Montrose Harbor

SEE ALSO: Lake Michigan death: Woman who died after boat capsized near Winnetka ID'd