2 critically injured in boat crash on Lake Marie in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people were critically injured after a boat collided with a personal watercraft Tuesday evening in unincorporated Antioch Township, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.
The crash occurred on Lake Marie, which is part of the Chain O'Lakes.
The cause of the crash is under investigation. Further details were not immediately available.
SEE ALSO: Woman hospitalized after good Samaritans rescue 2 swimmers, perform CPR at Montrose Harbor
SEE ALSO: Lake Michigan death: Woman who died after boat capsized near Winnetka ID'd