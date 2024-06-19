WATCH LIVE

2 critically injured in boat crash on Lake Marie in Antioch

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, June 19, 2024 10:25AM
2 critically injured in Antioch boat crash
The Lake County Sheriff's Office said a boat crash on Lake Marie in unincorporated Antioch Township left two people critically injured.

ANTIOCH, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people were critically injured after a boat collided with a personal watercraft Tuesday evening in unincorporated Antioch Township, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.

The crash occurred on Lake Marie, which is part of the Chain O'Lakes.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Further details were not immediately available.

