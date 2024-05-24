Chicago beaches opening for season Friday, with Castaways set to reopen at North Avenue Beach

Chicago's beaches officially open for the summer season Friday and the Castaways restaurant at North Avenue Beach is also set to reopen.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's beaches officially open for the summer season Friday.

This is always such an exciting time of the year...as crowds of people prepare to flock to nearly two dozen beaches opening.

Swimming is only permitted when a lifeguard is on duty. That's from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. each day through Labor Day.

The beaches open, however, at 6 a.m. daily and close at 11 p.m. They are free and open to the public.

Lifeguards will use flags to alert the public on swimming conditions.

A green flag means swimming is permitted. A yellow flag means swimming is allowed, but caution is advised and a red flag means swimming is not permitted.

The Chicago Park District says city pools are expected to open on June 17.

In addition to the beaches re-opening, Castaways Beach Club at North Avenue Beach is also set to reopen this weekend.