Bears legend Steve McMichael unable to travel to Hall of Fame induction due to ALS complications

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Bears legend Steve McMichael will not be able to travel to Canton, Ohio for his Hall of Fame induction due to complications from his ongoing battle with ALS, a family spokesperson said in a statement Friday.

"Mongo" was announced as one of this year's inductees to the Pro Football Hall of Fame earlier this year.

The former Bear has been battling ALS since 2021.

His spokesperson said organizers have made a special exception and will bring McMichael's Hall of Fame bust and jacket to his home in Homer Glen. They're also making plans for a special presentation when that happens.

"Steve McMichael will not be able to travel to Canton, Ohio for his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction due to complications of ALS he has so valiantly fought the last three years. The Hall of Fame is making plans for presenting his honor at his home," the statement from a spokesperson read.

McMichael has had multiple visits to the hospital recently, but returned to his home after receiving treatment.