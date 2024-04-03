Bears Hall of Famer Steve 'Mongo' McMichael hospitalized, family says

2024 Pro Football HOF inductee has been battling ALS since 2021

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Bears great Steve McMichael has been hospitalized, his family said in a statement Wednesday.

"Mongo" has previously returned home following hospital stay in February. The Hall of Famer is battling ALS.

"The McMichael family is asking for prayers, as Steve was hospitalized today. He is currently undergoing tests," the statement read. "We will update his fans and the media as more information becomes available."

McMichael was admitted to the ICU last in February.

"He's one tough guy. He's Mongo, and his DNA is different," his wife Misty said in February.

The 66-year-old went public with an ALS diagnosis three years ago.

McMichael was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in February.

