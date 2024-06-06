WATCH LIVE

Chicago Connected program to bring free Wi-Fi to Chicago parks, mayor says

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, June 6, 2024 4:36PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A high-speed internet service for Chicago Public School students is expanding.

Mayor Brandon Johnson made the announcement in Garfield Park on Thursday morning.

The Chicago Connected Program will continue for at least another year thanks to $4 million from the American Rescue Act funds.

Meanwhile, a new investment of $8 million was announced to bring free Wi-Fi access in 60 Chicago parks.

Wi-Fi access will be available in field houses, outdoor areas, and in nearby neighborhoods in a 200-yard radius, according to the mayor.

The initiative began in the summer of 2020 as a $50 million project.

