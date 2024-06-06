Chicago Connected program to bring free Wi-Fi to Chicago parks, mayor says

The Chicago Connected Program will continue for at least another year thanks to $4 million from the American Rescue Act funds.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A high-speed internet service for Chicago Public School students is expanding.

Mayor Brandon Johnson made the announcement in Garfield Park on Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, a new investment of $8 million was announced to bring free Wi-Fi access in 60 Chicago parks.

Wi-Fi access will be available in field houses, outdoor areas, and in nearby neighborhoods in a 200-yard radius, according to the mayor.

The initiative began in the summer of 2020 as a $50 million project.

