Off-duty Chicago police officer fatally shoots dog that attacked her dog in Bridgeport, source says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An off-duty Chicago police officer fatally shot a dog Sunday on the South Side.

The shooting happened in the 500 block of West 29th Street, in the Bridgeport neighborhood, Chicago police said.

A 30-year-old woman was walking her dog on a leash when an unleashed pit bull dog left a yard. The pit bull began to bite the neck of the woman's dog, police said.

The owners of the two dogs were unable to separate them. The woman produced a firearm and shot the pit bull to stop the attack, police said.

A source told ABC7 the 30-year-old woman was an off-duty Chicago police officer.

The remains of the pit bull were returned to the owner.

No citations were issued, Chicago police said.

No further information was immediately available.

