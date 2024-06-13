WATCH LIVE

6 children among at least 7 injured in South Loop crash, Chicago fire officials say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, June 13, 2024 1:32AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least one adult and six children were injured in a car crash Wednesday afternoon in Chicago's South Loop.

The crash happened near East 21st Street and South Michigan Avenue.

Two of the injured children were taken to Lurie Children's Hospital and the four other children and one adult were taken to Stroger Hospital, Chicago Fire Department officials said. They were all in fair condition.

Details surrounding what led up to the crash and what exactly happened were not immediately available.

