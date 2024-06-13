At least 6 injured, including 3 children, in Rogers Park crash, Chicago fire officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least six people were injured, including three children, in a crash on the North Side, Chicago fire officials said.

The Chicago Fire Department said the crash, near Marshfield and Jonquil Terrace in the city's Roger's Park neighborhood, involved two cars and at least one bicycle.

No further details about the circumstances of the crash were immediately available.

CFD said two children were taken to Lurie Children's Hospital in serious to critical condition. Another child was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in serious to critical condition, according to fire officials.

Two adults were taken to St. Francis Hospital in serious to critical condition, CFD said. The sixth person was taken to a local hospital in good condition, according to fire officials.

Chicago police have not yet commented on the incident.

