Woman, 18, shot to death in parked car in Englewood, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, June 9, 2024 11:04AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was shot to death in a car on the city's South Side on Sunday, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened in the 1300-block of West 72nd Street near Ada Street around 3:36 a.m., according to police.

An 18-year-old woman was sitting in a parked car when she was shot in the head, Chicago police said.

It was not immediately known if the woman was the intended target for the early morning crime.

She was taken to an area hospital in critical condition where she later died.

No one is in custody. CPD detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.

