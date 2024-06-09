WATCH LIVE

17-year-old boy shot in Humboldt Park, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, June 9, 2024 2:19AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teen was shot Saturday evening in Humboldt Park. The annual Chicago Puerto Rican Fest was going on nearby.

The shooting happened around 6:06 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Kedzie Avenue, Chicago police said. The Puerto Rican Fest was scheduled from noon to 10 p.m. at Humboldt Park, which is located a block away at 2800 W. Division St., according to the event's website.

A 17-year-old boy was inside a vehicle at the location when he suffered a graze wound to the face, Chicago police said. He was taken to a hospital in good condition.

It was not immediately known if the shooting affected the nearby festival.

No one was in custody. Chicago police continue to investigate.

Authorities did not immediately provide further details about the shooting.

Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
