24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man stabbed, killed on Near South Side, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, May 3, 2025 7:55PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was stabbed and killed Saturday morning on the city's Near South Side.

The stabbing happened around 10:30 a.m. in the 3500 block of South Rhodes Avenue, Chicago police said.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The location of the crime scene is less than a block away U.S. Congressman Jonathan Jackson's office.

Chicago police said a 39-year-old man was standing near a sidewalk when an unknown offender walked up to him and stabbed him in the chest with a sharp object.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, CPD said. His identity was not yet known.

SEE ALSO | 5 hurt in Chicago Lawn stabbing; police say 2 in custody

No arrests have been made as Chicago police continue to investigate.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW