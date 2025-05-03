Man stabbed, killed on Near South Side, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was stabbed and killed Saturday morning on the city's Near South Side.

The stabbing happened around 10:30 a.m. in the 3500 block of South Rhodes Avenue, Chicago police said.

The location of the crime scene is less than a block away U.S. Congressman Jonathan Jackson's office.

Chicago police said a 39-year-old man was standing near a sidewalk when an unknown offender walked up to him and stabbed him in the chest with a sharp object.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, CPD said. His identity was not yet known.

No arrests have been made as Chicago police continue to investigate.

