Chicago police issue alert after more than 20 crash-and-grab burglaries

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have Issued an alert about a series of crash-and-grab burglaries.

Investigators are connecting nearly two-dozen crimes since late May at liquor and retail stores. Most are on the South Side.

Police said seven to eight men armed with guns have been using stolen cars to ram into businesses. Then they're stealing cash registers, liquor, and other items from inside.

The burglaries have occurred in the:

-8000-block of South Kedzie Ave on May 27, 2024 at 3:05 a.m.

-800-block of West 87th Street on May 27, 2024 at 4:19 a.m.

-200-block of West Root Street on June 15, 2024 at 4:30 a.m.

-10000-block of South Western Ave on June 14, 2024 at 2:45 a.m.

-9000-block of South Ashland Ave on June 14, 2024 at 5:15 a.m.

-400-block of East 103rd St on June 15, 2024 at 2:55 a.m.

-7900-block of South Exchange Ave on June 15, 2024 at 5:30 a.m.

-1600-block of East 79th St on June 15, 2024 at 6:00 a.m.

-700-block of East 87th St on June 16, 2024 at 12:30 a.m.

-200-block of West Root St on June 18, 2024 at 5:13 a.m.

-700-block of East 87th St on June 18, 2024 at 5:45 a.m.

-100-block of East 51st St on June 19, 2024 at 4:23 a.m.

-500-block of East 47th St on June 19, 2024 at 4:56 a.m.

-7100-block of South State St on June 21, 2024 at 4:23 a.m.

-9700-block of South Commercial Ave on June 21, 2024 at 3:50 a.m.

-9300-block of South Cottage Grove Ave on June 21, 2024 at 5:20 a.m.

-2200-block of West Taylor St on June 22, 2024 at 4:00 a.m.

-400-block of East 103rd St on June 22, 2024 at 4:43 a.m.

-8700-block of South Commercial Ave on July 2, 2024 at 3:57 a.m.

-6600-block of South Halsted St on July 2, 2024 at 4:35 a.m.

-8000-block of South Kedzie Ave on July 3, 2024 at 5:00 a.m.

-200-block of West Root St on July 7, 2024 at 3:54 a.m.

- 5400-block of South Halsted St on July 9, 2024 at 5:18 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 1 detectives at (312) 747- 8384, Area 2 detectives at (312) 747- 8273 or Area 3 detectives at (312) 744-8263

