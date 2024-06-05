WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Burglar breaks into liquor store through roof in Park Manor, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, June 5, 2024 9:17PM
Man breaks into South Side liquor store through roof: CPD
The burglary happened on Wednesday around 2:30 a.m. in the Park Manor neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A burglar went to creative heights to break into a Chicago business on Wednesday.

A man forced his way into a liquor store in the 6900-block of State Street near 69th around 2:30 a.m., police said.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Instead of breaking through the door or the windows, he went in through the roof of the business.

Chicago police officers took him into custody at the scene.

Charges are pending.

No other information was immediately available.

READ ALSO | Surveillance video captures one of two smash-and-grab burglaries at South Side liquor stores

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW