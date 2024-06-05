Burglar breaks into liquor store through roof in Park Manor, police say

The burglary happened on Wednesday around 2:30 a.m. in the Park Manor neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A burglar went to creative heights to break into a Chicago business on Wednesday.

A man forced his way into a liquor store in the 6900-block of State Street near 69th around 2:30 a.m., police said.

Instead of breaking through the door or the windows, he went in through the roof of the business.

Chicago police officers took him into custody at the scene.

Charges are pending.

No other information was immediately available.

