Man charged in shooting death of 13-year-old boy inside Englewood home, police say

An Englewood shooting in Chicago left a 13-year-old boy dead in the 500-block of West 65th Place on Monday night, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was charged with child endangered in the shooting death of a 13-year-old at a South Side home, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened on March 24 in the Englewood neighborhood's 500-block of West 65th Place just before 7 p.m., police said.

Police said a 13-year-old boy was inside the home when someone discharged a gun, striking him in the chest.

The boy died at the hospital. The medical examiner identified the boy as Tawon Tribble.

Nearly two months after the child's death police arrested Kemonte Rice of Chicago. He was arrested on May 19 at about 1:16 p.m. in the 8100-block of S. Ashland Avenue.

Rice, 25, was charged with one felony count of child endangered causing death and one felony count of obstruction of justice in destroying evidence.

He is due in court on Tuesday.

It is unknown if police are searching for more suspects.

No other information was available.

