Man critically injured in West Ridge shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man shot while walking on a North Side sidewalk on Saturday, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. in the 2900-block of Devon Avenue near West Rogers Park, according to police.

The 31-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk when an unknown man walked up to him and started to shoot, Chicago police said.

He was shot in the back. Chicago firefighters took the man to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

It was not immediately known if it was a targeted attack.

No one is in custody. Chicago police Area Three detectives are investigating the shooting.

