Chicago shootings: At least 46 shot, 7 killed, in weekend gun violence across city, police say

Shootings in Chicago this weekend have left at least 42 people shot, seven fatally, the police department said.

Shootings in Chicago this weekend have left at least 42 people shot, seven fatally, the police department said.

Shootings in Chicago this weekend have left at least 42 people shot, seven fatally, the police department said.

Shootings in Chicago this weekend have left at least 42 people shot, seven fatally, the police department said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least 46 people have been shot, seven fatally, in gun violence across Chicago so far this weekend, police said.

Three people were shot, one fatally, on the South Side early Sunday, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Bronzeville neighborhood's 4500-block of South Evans Avenue just before 12:30 a.m.

A 35-year-old man, shot in his head, was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Another man, 38, was shot in his chest. He was transported to the same hospital in critical condition.

A 26-year-old woman, shot in her buttocks, was also taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Police believe multiple shooters fired at the victims before fleeing the scene.

There is no one in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

Hours later, two people were killed in a Southwest Side shooting, police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Little Village neighborhood's 3100-block of West 25th Street just after 5 a.m.

A 26-year-old man was found unresponsive inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound to his temple, police said. He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Another victim, identified only as male, was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His age was not immediately known.

What led up to the shooting was not immediately clear.

Area Four detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information.

Two separate fatal shootings happened in the same block Sunday on the Far South Side hours apart, Chicago police said.

Two separate fatal shootings happened in the same block Sunday on the Far South Side hours apart, Chicago police said.

One man was shot and killed early Sunday in West Pullman.

The victim, a man between the ages of 35 and 40, was shot to death around 2:32 a.m. in the 11500 block of South La Salle Street, Chicago police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

About 13 hours later, two men were shot, one fatally, in West Pullman. The two men were also in the 11500 block of South La Salle Street at about 3:20 p.m. when they were approached by someone who fired shots in their direction, Chicago police said.

One man, 34, was struck multiple times and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The other man, 59, also suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was in serious condition at the same hospital, police said.

No arrests have been reported in either shooting. Police did not say if the two shootings were connected. Area Two detectives are investigating.

Around 9:43 p.m. on Sunday, a woman, 34, was shot in the face while sitting in car in the 200-block of East 31st Street.

The bullet pierced through the windshield before striking the woman. She was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

On Saturday night, a rideshare driver was shot and carjacked on the city's West Side, police said.

Police said it happened in the South Austin neighborhood's 200-block of North Latrobe Avenue just after 9 p.m.

A 49-year-old man was providing a rideshare service when someone entered his vehicle through the rear door and pointed a gun at him, demanding that he exit the vehicle, police said.

Police said the driver complied, but the offender, identified only as male, still shot him in the leg. The suspect then fled the scene in the victim's gray sedan.

The victim was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he is listed good condition. There is no one in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.

A string of shootings happened within a span of five hours Friday night into Saturday morning, all on the city's West Side.

Among those killed in the violence was a 13-year-old boy.

A 13-year-old boy was shot in the head and killed Friday in a Chicago shooting on South Independence Boulevard in Lawndale, police said.

According to police, the boy was shot just before 8:30 p.m. Friday night while standing on the sidewalk on the 1300 block of South Independence Boulevard in the Lawndale community.

He died at Stroger Hospital, police said.

Less than two hours later in West Garfield Park, a 34-year-old man was driving on the 4300-block of West Monroe Street just after 10 p.m. when he was struck by gunfire.

Police said the man then hit several parked cars. The man was rushed to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

About 20 minutes later, a 49-year-old woman, 33-year-old woman and 42-year-old man were struck by gunfire while in a backyard in the 500-block of North Laramie in South Austin.

CPD said the 33-year-old woman is in critical condition at Stroger Hospital while the others are listed in good condition.

Four more people are recovering after similar shootings early Saturday on the West Side.

CPD said one is listed in serious condition while three others are in good condition.

The weekend is off to a violent start in Chicago with a string of shootings happening within a span of five hours, all on the city's West Side.

Two men were shot just after noon Saturday in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

Police said the victims were in the 7000-block of South Green Street when a vehicle approached them and someone inside opened fire.

The men took themselves to a hospital, where they were reported in good condition.

A man was killed and a woman wounded in a shooting Saturday in Belmont Cragin on the Northwest Side.

The pair were in a car about 2:30 a.m. in the 3000-block of North Cicero Avenue when someone in another car fired shots after pulling alongside them, Chicago police said.

The man, 30, and the woman, 31, were both wounded and drove themselves to Community First Medical Center, where the man was pronounced dead and the woman was listed in critical condition, police said.

No arrests were reported.

Last weekend, at least 33 people were shot, five fatally, in gun violence across the city, police said.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood