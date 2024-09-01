Our Chicago: Girls Flag Football Now An IHSA Sanctioned Sport

For the first time this fall, girl's flag football is an Illinois High School Association sanctioned sport.

There will be a post season and one team will be crowned as state champion.

Nearly a half million girls ages 6 to 17-years-old played flag football in 2023, according to the National Federation of State High School Associations. Which is a 63% increase since 2019.

For the first time this fall, girl's flag football is an Illinois High School Association sanctioned sport.

Tracie is the Assistant Executive Director of the Illinois High School Association. She said there are currently 170 teams competing across the state.

"You can see that there's a buzz, there's an excitement throughout the state. These kids are excited to represent their high schools and be involved in something new and having the opportunity for many of these student-athletes to create history locally at each and every one of their high schools," Henry said.

While this is something new, the prospect of sanctioning girls flag football has been around for a while.

According to the National Federation of State High School Associations, nearly a half million girls ages 6 to 17 years old played flag football in 2023.

"We've really been monitoring it for about the last three years beginning in 2021. We have a policy here at the association that would say once 10% of our high schools are regularly participating in a sport or activity, we'll look to sanction a state series and have season and contest limitations," Henry said.

As for why this is so important for female athletes Henry said, "I think the biggest thing for girls is now they're going to compete for the same trophy that our tackle football teams compete for. And I think it's really bringing recognition to the sport of girls flag football and putting those girls on the same playing field and giving them the same opportunities to receive the hardware and recognition that the tackle football teams are receiving."

