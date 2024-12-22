Our Chicago: Holidays & Mental Health

CHICAGO (WLS) -- You've probably heard the song referring to the holidays as the "most wonderful time of the year." But for many people, it's not.

The struggles many live with, don't just go away because of the holidays.

A study by the National Alliance on Mental Illness found that 64% of people with mental illness say the holidays make their conditions worse.

Alexa James, Chief Executive Officer of NAMI Chicago says this time of year is overwhelming.

"It's not like we didn't have enough on our plate to begin with," James said. "Unfortunately, the holidays can kind of force us into situations where we're around people who don't feel supportive, who may even feel triggering to our emotional health."

James suggested setting boundaries from the beginning.

"First of all, say no. If this does not feel like a safe space for you to enter, don't go and choose to spend time with other people or choose to nurture yourself in another way." she said. "The other is decide how long you want to be somewhere and like plan for that exit early so you don't feel like you have to disrupt anything that's going on. And also if you can, make sure you're taking care of yourself before."

For those who look at their friends social media posts and start comparing, James suggested to turn off the phone.

"Often times social media illuminates what we think is missing in our life and it makes us feel scarce," she said. "Turn off the social media. Turn off the social media and sit with your own gratitude. What do you have? What's good in your life? Do you need to blast it to the world to feel good about it? And remember there are a lot of gifts surrounding you."

For more information visit namichicago.org.

The NAMI Chicago helpline is 833-626-4244.

If you are experiencing suicidal, substance use or other mental health crises please call or text the new three digit code at 988. You will reach a trained crisis counselor for free, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also go to 988lifeline.org or dial the current toll free number 800-273-8255 [ TALK ] .