Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker goes to DC to meet with President Biden, other governors after debate

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Gov. JB Pritzker traveled to the White House to meet with President Joe Biden and his fellow Democratic governors on Wednesday amid rising worry within the party about the president's ability to continue running for a second term.

Pritzker - whose name had been floated by the pundit class as a possible 2024 candidate for the White House before the president announced his reelection campaign - has repeatedly pledged his loyalty to Biden. The only public criticism Pritzker has leveled against Biden has been in asking for more help with migrants arriving in Illinois.

But in a CNN interview on Tuesday evening, the governor expressed mild worry about Biden's campaign, while still unequivocally saying he would continue supporting the president's candidacy "unless he makes some other decision."

READ MORE: Pritzker supporting Biden after debate; some Democrats express concern

Wednesday's meeting comes on the heels of Biden's performance during the first of two scheduled debates with former President Donald Trump last week, which raised concerns about the president's mental acuity.

Sources tell ABC News President Biden has privately admitted -the next few days will be critical for the future of his campaign. At least two people close to the president say he still views himself as the best candidate to defeat Donald Trump, despite his performance during the debate last week.

But Biden has reportedly signaled he is keeping an "open mind" about his path forward.

RELATED: Biden is not considering dropping out of the race, White House says

Pritzker was one of 24 Democratic governors, plus the mayor of Washington D.C., who attended the meeting, and one of 12 to attend in person.

"I think they're going to press him that he needs to do something, that he can't just simply go ahead and say, well, everything's going to be fine. Just trust me," said John ark Hansen, political science professor at the University of Chicago.

Following the meeting, the Democratic governors said they are standing behind the president.

Biden met for more than an hour at the White House in person and virtually with more than 20 governors from his party. The governors told reporters afterward that the conversation was "candid" and said they expressed concerns about Biden's debate performance last week.

But they did not join other Democrats in urging him to leave the race.

"The president is our nominee. The president is our party leader," said Gov. Wes Moore of Maryland. He added that, in the meeting, Biden "was very clear that he's in this to win it."

Tuesday night, Pritzker appeared on CNN, where he offered a critique not directly of Biden's debate performance, but of what he's done - or failed to do - since.

"We haven't heard a lot from him since the debate, and that's why the polls look as they do," Pritzker said. "I think that when you come off a bad debate, you need to remind people why you're the right guy to elect."

But he immediately followed that with the hope that Biden would further engage the public "over the next couple of weeks."

"At least, I expect him to, or he'll make a different decision," the governor said of Biden's candidacy. "And I think that's again, this is a healthy conversation for us all to be having,"

Wednesday's meeting is an outgrowth of a call earlier this week arranged by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who chairs the Democratic Governors Association. Pritzker was clear that none of the governors on that call said they wanted Biden to step aside. Instead, he said, they wanted reassurance about the president's campaign strategy.

"I think there are questions that got raised by that debate, and hopefully that's just a one-off situation that the President can rectify by letting everybody know, once again, all the great things that he's done for working families across America," Pritzker said.

The governor repeatedly expressed faith that as Nov. 5 nears, Biden and his surrogates would effectively make the case that the president is a clear "contrast" from former President Donald Trump, whom he called a "despotic narcissist."

"He's a convicted felon and adjudicated rapist and he's a congenital liar," Pritzker said, repeating a well-rehearsed description he's been wielding in both local and national appearances since Trump's May 30 conviction by a New York jury in a case centering on his hush money payments to a porn star.

Last minute changes to the presidential ticket have happened before, perhaps most notably in 1968 when a chaotic scramble ensued among delegates at the Democratic National Convention after President Lyndon Johnson decided not to seek reelection.

Experts say Biden must decide his future soon.

"If he's going to drop, he should drop now to give the Democratic Party an opportunity to reorganize itself, get its nominee, whether it be the vice president or someone else," said election attorney Burt Odelson.

The party must virtually nominate a candidate 12 days before the 2024 DNC starts in Chicago, in order to qualify to be on the ballot in Ohio, with its 17 electoral votes. The White House is adamant Biden is staying in the race.

"I don't see him stepping aside," Odelson said. "That's if you look at his past. Every time there's been adversity, he's risen up."

Ultimately Joe Biden is the only one who can make the decision about his future. And it seems clear that he understands the need to quickly demonstrate to the American people that he is physically and mentally to serve another term.

Capitol News Illinois and the Associated Press contributed to this report