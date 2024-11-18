Friends, family to gather for funeral of fallen Chicago Police Officer Martinez

Chicago Police Officer Enrique Martinez's funeral will be held at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel, to be followed by a procession.

OAK LAWN, Ill. (WLS) -- Family and friends of Chicago Police Officer Enrique Martinez will gather Monday for the slain officer's funeral.

Officer Martinez had been with CPD for nearly three years. Many people ABC7 has talked to said his service to this city will never be forgotten.

The 26-year-old was shot and killed in the line of duty on November 4 while conducting a traffic stop in East Chatham. A man is charged with first-degree murder in his death.

A visitation held Sunday had many from all over the community showing an endless amount of love and support for the Martinez family. This while former Chicago police are reflecting on the trauma officers continue to face.

"These officers watched their friend and colleague die in front of them," former Chicago Police Chief of Detectives Eugene Roysaid. "They're scarred for life and will carry that with them the rest of their life... but you know something... they're gonna be back out there the next day protecting you and protecting me."

"When we think of the officers that we've lost -- Officer Ella French, Officer Andrés Vásquez Lasso, Officer Aréanah Preston. Officer Luis Huesca and now, once again. Officer Enrique Martinez -- we cannot continue to go on this path and not stand by each other," Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling said.

This is the second time in the past seven months that CPD will bury one of their own.

The service will begin at 10 a.m. at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel. You can watch the service for fallen Chicago Police Officer Enrique Martinez on ABC7 and our streaming platforms.

A GoFundMe has been started to collect donations for the Martinez family.

