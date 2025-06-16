While he looks to his future, Pedro Martinez credits his Chicago Public Schools past for his success.

CPS CEO Martinez reflects on tumultuous term, saying he's proud of work he did, stood up to bullies

CHICAGO (WLS) -- While he looks to his future, Pedro Martinez credits his Chicago Public Schools past for his success.

As an immigrant from Mexico who was struggling in school, Martinez says his CPS grade school teachers saw something in him. However, nothing prepared Martinez for a tumultuous year dealing with what he calls bullies.

They are halls Martinez was hoping he would be walking down much longer, but the CEO's contract comes to an end this week, after being ousted by a mayoral-controlled previous school board.

"It's really hard to leave my hometown; I'm really proud of the work we've done here for my team," Martinez said.

Martinez says he is proud of what he says are record academic gains made by Black students, a record number of high school students among all racial groups getting associate degrees and a record number of students with perfect American College Testing scores, but, he admits, some big challenges remain.

"Where still worry is, you know, our youngest children still struggle. We have a ways to go when it comes to our literacy and math proficiency," Martinez said.

Almost four years ago, Martinez was named CEO by former Mayor Lori Lightfoot. His contract was extended by Mayor Brandon Johnson, but their relationship broke down a year ago, when Martinez refused to take out a short-term high-interest loan to pay for the teachers contract and pensions. Martinez calls it fiscally irresponsible.

"I stood my ground. My team stood the ground. We made that choice. And frankly, you know, I'm glad that we were able to leave with that level of integrity," Martinez said.

Martinez leaves the district as it faces over a half-billion-dollar budget deficit. He says the mayor should release more Tax Increment Financing funds to close the shortfall. In addition, Martinez says CPS can no longer afford to keep under-enrolled schools open.

"Why are we spending record numbers of funding in some of these buildings where children are not getting the best experience?" Martinez said.

Martinez says school closings should not be politicized. The Chicago Teachers Union and Mayor Johnson strongly oppose closing schools.

Despite leaving for a new job in Massachusetts, his lawsuit against the former school board responsible for firing him continues. Martinez says he took legal action when the board tried to diminish his responsibilities.

"I want to show my staff and my students: You have to stand up for yourself," Martinez said. "You cannot allow bullies to continue to take advantage of you, especially when they want to hurt our city, and they want to hurt our district."

In July, Martinez will begin his new job as the Massachusetts commissioner of elementary and secondary education.

The CPS Board named Macquline King as an interim CEO. She comes from a position in the mayor's office.