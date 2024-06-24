Chicago weather forecast Tuesday includes possibility of severe storms bringing strong wind, rain

Some Chicago-area residents saw storm damage over weekend

Chicago weather this week could include the possibility of severe storms Tuesday. Early morning storms could bring strong wind and heavy rain.

Chicago weather this week could include the possibility of severe storms Tuesday. Early morning storms could bring strong wind and heavy rain.

Chicago weather this week could include the possibility of severe storms Tuesday. Early morning storms could bring strong wind and heavy rain.

Chicago weather this week could include the possibility of severe storms Tuesday. Early morning storms could bring strong wind and heavy rain.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Just days after some saw storm damage in the Chicago area, the region is bracing again for the possibility of severe weather Tuesday.

ABC7 Chicago meteorologist Tracy Butler said Tuesday will be a hot AccuWeather Alert Day for possible severe storms.

Southern Wisconsin and far northern Illinois are under a Level 3 risk for severe storms Tuesday morning, with strong winds being the main issue. Torrential downpours during the morning rush hour are also possible.

The rest of the Chicago area is under a Level 2 risk.

The first round of storms is expected to slide south into the area early Tuesday morning, ABC7 Chicago meteorologist Greg Dutra said.

The storms will likely enter the area after midnight and before daybreak. They'll last until mid- to late-morning.

Later in the day, the entire area is under a Level 2 risk, Butler said.

Storms are likely to fire back up Tuesday evening, and there's another chance for strong winds and hail. There's a low tornado chance.

Over the weekend, a Downers Grove church had its steeple damaged, as storms moved through the area.

Wisconsin storms shredded a home's roof in Williams Bay, near Lake Geneva. Crews were also cleaning up Illinois storm damage on Sunday.

Thousands were without power, as well.

Some homes in southern Wisconsin sustained structural damage.