Teen boy, woman injured in West Pullman shooting, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, June 10, 2024 3:19AM
Teen boy, woman injured in South Side shooting: CPD
A Chicago shooting Sunday left a 14-year-old boy and a 55-year-old woman injured on South Michigan Avenue in West Pullman, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teenager and a woman were both shot in the leg Sunday evening on Chicago's South Side.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. at 118th Street and South Michigan Avenue, Chicago police said.

Police said a 14-year-old boy and a 55-year-old woman were on a sidewalk when someone in a car fired shots.

They were both hospitalized in fair condition, police said.

No arrests have been made. Police continue to investigate.

