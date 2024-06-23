16-year-old boy killed in Englewood shooting, Chicago police say

A Chicago shooting Saturday left a 16-year-old boy, Marvel White, shot and killed in Englewood on South Racine Avenue, police said.

A Chicago shooting Saturday left a 16-year-old boy, Marvel White, shot and killed in Englewood on South Racine Avenue, police said.

A Chicago shooting Saturday left a 16-year-old boy, Marvel White, shot and killed in Englewood on South Racine Avenue, police said.

A Chicago shooting Saturday left a 16-year-old boy, Marvel White, shot and killed in Englewood on South Racine Avenue, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teenager was shot and killed Saturday evening at a park on the city's South Side.

The shooting happened around 6:38 p.m. in the 6500 block of South Racine Avenue in the Englewood neighborhood, Chicago police said.

The victim, a 16-year-old boy, was in a verbal altercation with an unknown offender when he was shot in the chest and legs, police said.

The boy was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Family members identified the victim as 16-year-old Marvel White.

Relatives said he was supposed to start his junior year at Dyett High School in the fall.

No one was in custody. Police continue to investigate.

No further information was immediately available.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood