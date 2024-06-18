3 shot, 1 fatally, inside Fuller Park home: Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One man was killed and two others wounded after a shooting inside a home in the Fuller Park neighborhood Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.

The shooting took place in a home in the 4700-block of South Princeton Avenue at about 1:10 a.m.

Police said there was a verbal altercation and then two male suspects took out guns and shot the three victims before fleeing the scene.

A 45-year-old man was shot in the leg and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. Authorities have not released his identity.

A 37-year-old man was shot multiple times and transported to Stroger Hospital, where police said he is in critical condition.

A 60-year-old man was shot in the arm and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.

