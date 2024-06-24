WATCH LIVE

3 shot, 1 fatally, in shooting at Little Village gas station, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, June 24, 2024 12:12AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were shot, one fatally, at a gas station Sunday on the city's Southwest Side.

The shooting happened around 4:59 p.m. in the 2800 block of South Kedzie Avenue, Chicago police said.

Officers were alerted to the shooting by gunshot detection technology, CPD said.

A 19-year-old man was found shot at the scene, police said. He was later pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital.

The two other victims, a 19-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man, took themselves to Mt. Sinai Hospital, police said. The woman had a gunshot wound to the leg and was in good condition, and the man had multiple gunshot wounds and was in critical condition.

No further information about the shooting was immediately available.

No one was in custody. Police continue to investigate.

Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
