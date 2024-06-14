WATCH LIVE

4 critically injured in West Pullman shooting, Chicago fire officials say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, June 14, 2024 1:07AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least four people were shot and taken to hospitals in serious to critical condition Thursday evening on the city's Far South Side.

The shooting happened near East 119th Street and South Michigan Avenue, a spokesperson for the Chicago Fire Department said.

Three women and one man were shot. They were transported to hospitals with life-threatening injuries, fire officials said.

Two of the victims were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center and the other two were taken to Christ Hospital.

No further information about the shooting from Chicago police was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story, check back with ABC7 for updates.

