Boy, 15, among 2 shot in South Chicago, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, June 25, 2024 9:26AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 15-year-old boy was among two people wounded in a shooting in the South Chicago neighborhood Monday night, Chicago police said.

The shooting occurred in the 2900-block of East 90th Street at about 10:04 p.m.

A group was standing on the streets when someone fired shots, hitting the two victims, police said.

A 15-year-old boy was wounded in the abdomen and transported to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition, police said.

A 30-year-old man was shot in the hand and leg and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
