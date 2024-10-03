Chicago police officer shot in Englewood, officials say | LIVE

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer and an offender shot Thursday on the South Side, sources told ABC7.

The shooting happened in the 5600 block of South Shields Avenue in Englewood, Chicago police officials told ABC7. Chopper 7 is over the scene.

The officer was shot in the leg and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center by a CPD squad car. Their condition was not immediately known.

An offender was also shot in the incident, multiple sources told ABC7. Their condition was also not yet known.

ABC7 is sending reporters to the scene to gather more information.

A Chicago police officer was shot in the same area last year.

This is a breaking news story. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.