4-year-old very critically injured in Near West Side shooting: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 4-year-old was shot and very critically injured Tuesday afternoon on Chicago's Near West Side, a Chicago police spokesman said.

The child was shot in the 2200-block of West Jackson Boulevard, and was taken to Stroger Hospital by responding Chicago police officers, the spokesman said.

The 4-year-old is in very critical condition. Family members have gathered outside the hospital, emotional and joined by more and more loved ones by the minute. There is also a police presence.

The shooting happening mid-afternoon on a residential block that is also steps away from Crane High School. Police have cordoned off part of a high rise apartment building, and ABC7 saw officers looking in dumpsters on the pproperty.

Police have not said exactly where on the body the 4-year-old was shot, or released any further details. It was not immediately clear if the child was inside or outside a home at the time of the shooting.

Neighbors at the scene said the child was outside playing at the time of the shooting, and said they're outraged.

Over 70 were shot, nine fatally, from Friday to Monday in Chicago.

