'He never came back': 7-year-old killed by stray bullet on Near West Side was joy in his community

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 7-year-old boy shot and killed on Chicago's Near West Side Tuesday afternoon is being described as a joy in his community.

Jai'mani Amir Rivera, who was hit by a stray bullet, was a grade-schooler, who loved Spider-Man and video games, his family said Wednesday.

Rivera's aunt spoke through tears.

She said her nephew was an only child, and their family is forever changed.

Chicago police are vowing to find the shooter, and bring swift justice.

"He was about to start football in August with all the boys. And that's all he talked about was football," Rivera's aunt Daniella said.

Family members on Wednesday shared their grief over an unimaginable loss.

Rivera had stepped outside of his home to take something to his grandmother when he was hit by gunfire that erupted from a distance.

His aunt said he was playing a video game before he left.

"He told his stepdad that 'don't touch the game; I'll be right back. Please don't touch my game.' And he never came back," Daniella said.

CPD Superintendent Larry Snelling said officers responded to a call for shots fired at the Oakley Square Apartments, a gated complex, in the 2300-block of West Jackson Boulevard around 3 p.m. When they got there, they found the boy with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Snelling said the officers immediately applied pressure to the wound to try to slow the bleeding, and rushed the boy to Stroger Hospital in the back of their squad car. Despite their life-saving measures, the boy died at the hospital.

"There has to be justice brought for Jai'mani. Whoever is holding their child, not making him held responsible, you killed a 7-year-old baby. You destroyed an entire family," said Saleshea Peterson, who is with gun violence prevention group Hug A Child Make A Change.

Peterson said residents at Oakley Square Apartments are scared.

They say the gunfire has been out of control for years, especially in the last few weeks.

"This is not safe for these people. Something needs to be done," Peterson said.

Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling said he won't stop until there's justice in this case.

He said it appears the shooting was random, and doesn't believe Rivera was the intended target.

Snelling expressed his outrage Tuesday, along with the mayor.

"We will hold individuals accountable for the crime, for the torment and the torture that they have caused in this city," Mayor Brandon Johnson said.

Neighbors who live near the scene are planning a balloon release later Wednesday afternoon.

And, on Friday there will be a peace march in honor of Rivera, at 1 p.m.

That will step off at Jackson Boulevard and Western Avenue.

