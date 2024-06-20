Girl, 14, wounded while sitting in minivan in Auburn Gresham, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 14-year-old girl was wounded while sitting inside of a minivan in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood Thursday morning, Chicago police said.

The shooting took place at about 12:04 a.m. in the 8100-block of South Ashland Avenue.

Police said the victim was sitting inside the vehicle when someone fired shots at her, hitting her in the left shoulder. She was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in stable condition, police said.

No one is in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.

