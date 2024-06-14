Man shot after verbal altercation near Whole Foods in Streeterville, Chicago police say

Chicago police said a 50-year-old man was wounded in a shooting on Grand Avenue in the Streeterville neighborhood Friday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 50-year-old man was wounded in a shooting after a verbal altercation near a Whole Foods in the Streeterville neighborhood Friday, Chicago police said.

The shooting took place at about 8:36 a.m. in the 200-block of East Grand Avenue.

Police said the victim got into a verbal altercation with an unknown suspect outside when the suspect took out a gun and began firing shots at the victim.

The victim was shot in the left shoulder and transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, police said.

Marcus Simonini said he was the one who called 911 after the alleged shooter came up to him claiming someone took his jumper cables before trying to access the garage across the street.

"I just said 'I don't know anything about what you are looking for sir have a nice day,' and he just said, 'It's going to pop off around here sometime today,'" Simonini said. "So that's when I called Chicago PD and got them on the line and right about then, no more than 20 seconds later I heard gunshots go off right down the street...they heard it and said, 'Please stay in your vehicle.'"

At one point a SWAT team was seen going inside the parking garage next door to the Whole Foods looking for the shooter. But Chicago police has since confirmed they've cleared the garage.

A gun was recovered from the scene but no one is in custody, police said.

