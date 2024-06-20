Chicago police release video of 3 people possibly connected to 13-year-old's shooting death

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police released video of three people they believe could be connected to the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy on the West Side.

Police said the teen was standing on a sidewalk on South independence Boulevard near West 13th Street on Friday, June 14 at about 8:30 p.m. when he was shot in the head.

The teen was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead, police said.

Wednesday night, police released videos and photos of the three people walking down a street and at a gas station near the scene of the shooting.

If you recognize any of the people in the video, please contact Area Four detectives at 312-746-8252. You can also submit an anonymous tip to CPDTip.com.

