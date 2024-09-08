Man shot as SWAT situation underway on South Side, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A SWAT situation is developing on the city's South Side after a man was shot, Chicago police said.

A man was shot in the 10500-block of Cottage Grove Avenue around 2:13 a.m.

Chicago police said the man took himself to the hospital. At last check he was in critical condition.

After the shooting, Chicago police declared a SWAT situation.

CPD said at least two people were barricaded inside a residence on Cottage Grove Avenue.

As of 7 a.m. the scene was still active.

No other details were immediately available.

