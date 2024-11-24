Woman found injured inside Macy's on State Street after being shot in the Loop, video shows

A woman was found injured in the Chicago Macy's store on State Street after she was shot Saturday on Washington Street in the Loop, new video showed.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Gunfire disrupted a festive night in the Loop Saturday, leaving a 19-year-old woman shot amid the holiday season crowds.

Cell phone video obtained by ABC7 Sunday shows paramedics, moments later, finding the injured victim inside of the downtown Macy's store.

Police said it happened after someone opened fire near Washington and State streets shortly before 9 p.m., hitting the teenage woman while she was walking with a group of people.

She was taken to the hospital in fair condition.

"The shots, you could hear it," witness Raul Bermudez said. "It was so close."

Bermudez says he was only feet away, headed to the Metra station, when he heard the shots, and like others, began running for his life.

"They all started running like cattle the opposite way," Bermudez said. "I don't [ know ] where the shooter went, but I know it was very close, and the gun had to be something powerful. It wasn't small."

Chicago Loop Alliance spokesperson Ariella Gibson said they will continue their efforts to keep downtown safe in the wake of a terrifying Saturday night.

No one is in custody as Chicago police continue to investigate the shooting.