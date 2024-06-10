Woman shot after gunfire goes through apartment window in Back of the Yards, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was shot in the back Sunday on the city's South Side.

The bullets came through the window of an apartment just before 2:30 a.m. in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood at West 51st Street and South Morgan.

Police say the 34-year-old victim was sitting on the second floor of the building when she was shot.

She was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

No arrests have been made. Police continue to investigate.

No further information about the shooting was immediately available.

