WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Woman shot after gunfire goes through apartment window in Back of the Yards, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, June 10, 2024 1:16AM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was shot in the back Sunday on the city's South Side.

The bullets came through the window of an apartment just before 2:30 a.m. in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood at West 51st Street and South Morgan.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Police say the 34-year-old victim was sitting on the second floor of the building when she was shot.

She was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

No arrests have been made. Police continue to investigate.

No further information about the shooting was immediately available.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW