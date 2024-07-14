Chicago shootings: At least 25 shot, 4 fatally, in weekend gun violence across city, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least 25 people have been shot, four fatally, in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend, police said.

Four people were shot at a South Side party early Sunday, according to Chicago police.

The shooting happened around 1:42 a.m. in the 9500-block of Merrill Avenue in the Pill Hill neighborhood.

Police said the celebration was ongoing when someone started to shoot at the group.

A man, 19, was shot in the neck and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A woman, 22, was shot in the back and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A 27-year-old man was shot in the right arm and was taken to the hospital, he is expected to be OK.

Another 22-year-old woman was grazed in the right leg, but police said she refused medical attention.

No one is in custody. CPD Area One detectives are investigating.

Just minutes earlier, two men were injured after a violent card game in the West Woodlawn, according to police.

The shooting happened around 1:22 a.m. in the 6500-block of Rhodes Avenue.

A group of men were playing a card game inside a home when an argument began, according to police.

Police said a man at the gathering allegedly shot two people.

A man, 40, was shot in the right thigh and right armpit. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

A 38-year-old man was grazed in the butt and was taken to the hospital. He is expected to be OK.

No one is in custody. CPD Area One detectives are investigating.

A woman was killed in a West Garfield Park shooting early Saturday, police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the 200-block of South Kostner Avenue just after 2 a.m.

Officers responded to a call about shots fired and found an unresponsive woman on the ground.

The 34-year-old victim, shot in her head, was transported in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

What led up to the shooting was not immediately clear. There is no one in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.

Just over an hour earlier, three men were injured in a West Side shootout, police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Garfield Park neighborhood's 3300-block of West Maypole Avenue just before 12:45 a.m.

A group of people was standing on the street when unknown offenders exchanged gunfire, police said.

A 33-year-old man, shot in his lower back, was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

A 30-year-old man, also shot in his back, was dropped off at Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Another man, 32, was dropped off at the same hospital with a gunshot wound to his calf. He was in fair condition.

No one is in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.

A man was shot to death in a backyard on the city's South Side on Friday night, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Roseland neighborhood's 10900-block of South Wentworth Avenue just after 9:30 p.m.

A 42-year-old man was in the backyard of a home with several other people when two unknown suspects approached and fired shots, police said.

The victim, shot multiple times in his body, was pronounced dead on the scene.

What led up to the shooting was not immediately clear.

There is no one in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.

Over the extended Fourth of July weekend, 109 people were shot, two fatally, across Chicago, police said.

