Chicago shootings: At least 27 shot, 4 fatally, in weekend gun violence across city, police say

Two men and a woman were shot to death after an argument on Sunday, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least 27 people have been shot, four fatally, in gun violence across Chicago so far this weekend, police said.

Chicago police are investigating a shooting that injured two men on Chicago's West Side.

It happened Friday night around 11:37 p.m. near Le Moyne and Linder in the city's Austin neighborhood.

The gunman drove by the victims and started shooting, police said.

A 24-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and neck and transported to Stroger Hospital, police said. At last check, he was in critical condition.

A 40-year-old man was shot multiple times and taken to West Suburban Hospital in fair condition, police said.

So far, no one is in custody.

A Concealed-Carry License holder shot and critically injured a man during a shootout on Chicago's South Side early Saturday morning, police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Englewood neighborhood's 200-block of West 63rd Street at about 1:40 a.m.

Two men, 36 and 49 years old, were arguing at a gas station when the 36-year-old got a gun out of his vehicle and fired at the 49-year-old, police said. The 49-year-old, a CCL holder, returned fire and hit the 36-year-old in his arm.

The 36-year-old was transported to St. Bernard Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

Area One detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

Hours later, a man was shot to death on the city's Northwest Side, according to Chicago police.

The shooting happened around 11:12 p.m. in the 3300-block of West Franklin Street in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, police said.

A 35-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds surrounded by shell casings.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The victim's identity has not been released. It is unknown if police have a description of a possible shooter.

There is no one in custody. CPD Area Four Detectives are investigating the case as a homicide.

Three people were shot and killed on the city's South Side early Sunday, according to Chicago police.

The shooting happened around 2:17 a.m. in the 500-block of East 76th Street near Eberhart in the Chatham neighborhood.

The victims, two men and a woman were arguing with the two unknown people.

Moments later, the pair got into a silver SUV and began shooting towards the victims before driving off.

All three were struck by several bullets.

They were taken to the hospital where they later died, Chicago police said.

The silver SUV fled eastbound. No other injuries have been reported.

No one is in custody. CPD detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.

