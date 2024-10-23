Woman charged with murder in fatal no. 54 CTA bus stabbing on West Side

Man fatally stabbed on CTA bus on West Side: Chicago police There was a Chicago stabbing Friday night. A man died after being stabbed on a CTA bus on South Cicero Avenue in South Austin, CPD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman is charged with murder in a fatal stabbing n a CTA bus Friday night on Chicago's West Side.

Please note: The above video is from a previous report

CPD said a 49-year-old man was involved in an argument with a woman on a No. 54 bus in the 200-block of South Cicero Avenue in South Austin just after 8 p.m. The woman pulled out a knife, stabbed the man in the chest and then fled on foot, according to police.

Chicago fire crews took the man to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died.

Nicole Dugar is now charged with murder in the man's death. She is due in court Wednesday.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

