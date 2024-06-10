WATCH LIVE

5 injured in rollover crash on Dan Ryan Expressway in Chinatown, ISP says

ByDiane Pathieu WLS logo
Monday, June 10, 2024 11:40AM
5 injured in rollover crash on Dan Ryan Expy. on South Side
The inbound lanes of the Dan Ryan were shut down for less than an hour near the Chinatown feeder ramp on Monday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Five people were injured in an early morning crash on the city's South Side, according to Illinois State Police.

The crash happened on the inbound lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway at the Chinatown Feeder around 4:12 a.m. Monday, ISP said.

Lanes were closed for less than an hour. ISP said the all lanes were opened by 5 a.m.

Five people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information was available.

