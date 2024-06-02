Pedestrian among 2 killed, 3 injured in Eisenhower Expy. crash in Near West Side, ISP says

A pedestrian was one of those killed in the crash, Illinois State Police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were killed and three were injured in a crash on the city's West Side, Illinois State Police said.

The crash happened on Sunday around 3:04 a.m. of the westbound lanes of the Eisenhower Expressway near Damen Avenue.

Two cars were involved in the crash, the details surrounding have not been released.

At least one of the two killed was a pedestrian, according to ISP.

Three people were taken to a nearby hospital. The extent of their injuries was unknown.

The westbound lanes of I-290 were shut down Sunday morning traffic was being diverted off at Ashland Avenue.

All lanes were back open by 8 a.m. Sunday.

ISP is investigating the deadly crash.

