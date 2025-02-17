24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Chicago weather: Dangerous cold temps to bring -30 wind chills this week

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, February 17, 2025 11:23AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Temperatures have plummeted across the Chicago area Monday, with even colder temperatures set for Tuesday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Cold Weather Advisory is in effect until 11 a.m. for La Salle, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Lake IL, and Northern Cook counties.

Another advisory will go into effect at 9 p.m. Monday.

ABC7 Accuweather Meteorologist Tracy Butler says the highs Monday will remain in the single digits, with wind chills at -25 to -10.

Warming centers will open across the Chicago area for the bitterly cold temperatures.

Tuesday is forecast to be even colder, with wind chills of -30 to -15.

The NWS says wind chills this cold could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

