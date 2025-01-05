Fans brave bitter cold for 'Frozen Confines' college hockey game at Wrigley Field

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Bitterly-cold temperatures are gripping the Chicago area this weekend.

While the temperatures were low Saturday, it was definitely heating up under the lights as many people came out, braving the cold for the first-ever college hockey game at Wrigley Field.

While wrapped in winter's tight grip, flames were just what Chicago native Ryan Hundley and his friends needed.

"Fire definitely helps," Hundley said. "We were walking by to get some food, and then we saw the fire outside and we were, like, 'That's got to feel good. It's better than sitting in the cold.'"

But, as many know, keeping warm comes easy for Midwesterners.

"I mean, we're from Chicago, so, you know; snow pants, sweatshirt, we were ready for this," Chicago native Joe Nebel said.

That's why hockey fans were layered up outside Wrigley's Gallagher Way, watching as college teams took to the ice for the Big 10 "Frozen Confines" game.

"Long socks. We have some hot pockets in our gloves and what not. Hot chocolate," said Future Mpund from Champaign. "It's about having family time no matter what the conditions are. You're creating memories."

While hot chocolate was the drink of choice for many, others stayed warm with more adult beverages.

It was just another night in Chicago, braving the elements for some good old college hockey.

"I didn't know it was going to be this cold," Chicago native Ben Nebel said.

"It's cold, for sure, to sit through this for a long time, but it's worth it in the end," Hundley said.

The "Frozen Confines" also marked the first outdoor college hockey game in two years.