24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Fans brave bitter cold for 'Frozen Confines' college hockey game at Wrigley Field

Tre Ward Image
ByTre Ward WLS logo
Sunday, January 5, 2025 2:49AM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Bitterly-cold temperatures are gripping the Chicago area this weekend.

While the temperatures were low Saturday, it was definitely heating up under the lights as many people came out, braving the cold for the first-ever college hockey game at Wrigley Field.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

While wrapped in winter's tight grip, flames were just what Chicago native Ryan Hundley and his friends needed.

"Fire definitely helps," Hundley said. "We were walking by to get some food, and then we saw the fire outside and we were, like, 'That's got to feel good. It's better than sitting in the cold.'"

FULL FORECAST | See 7-day Chicago weather forecast

But, as many know, keeping warm comes easy for Midwesterners.

"I mean, we're from Chicago, so, you know; snow pants, sweatshirt, we were ready for this," Chicago native Joe Nebel said.

That's why hockey fans were layered up outside Wrigley's Gallagher Way, watching as college teams took to the ice for the Big 10 "Frozen Confines" game.

"Long socks. We have some hot pockets in our gloves and what not. Hot chocolate," said Future Mpund from Champaign. "It's about having family time no matter what the conditions are. You're creating memories."

While hot chocolate was the drink of choice for many, others stayed warm with more adult beverages.

It was just another night in Chicago, braving the elements for some good old college hockey.

"I didn't know it was going to be this cold," Chicago native Ben Nebel said.

RELATED | Chicago weather: City opens warming centers as bitterly cold temperatures move in

"It's cold, for sure, to sit through this for a long time, but it's worth it in the end," Hundley said.

The "Frozen Confines" also marked the first outdoor college hockey game in two years.

Weather Alerts Live Doppler Radar

Cook County Radar DuPage County Radar Will County Radar Lake County Radar (IL) Kane County Radar Northwest Indiana Radar


Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW