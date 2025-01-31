Chicago weather: Flood Warning in effect for Cook, Lake counties; Flood Watch for most counties

The Chicago weather forecast includes heavy rain Thursday night into Friday, and melting ice on rivers could cause flooding, officials warned.

The Chicago weather forecast includes heavy rain Thursday night into Friday, and melting ice on rivers could cause flooding, officials warned.

The Chicago weather forecast includes heavy rain Thursday night into Friday, and melting ice on rivers could cause flooding, officials warned.

The Chicago weather forecast includes heavy rain Thursday night into Friday, and melting ice on rivers could cause flooding, officials warned.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There is a risk of flooding and sewer backups Friday morning across the Chicago area as heavy rain moves in.

A Flood Warning is in effect for Cook and Lake (IL) counties until 6 p.m. Friday, the National Weather Service said. Parts of DuPage and Kane counties are also at increased risk of flooding, OEMC said.

A Flood Watch is in effect for Ogle, Lee, De Kalb, Kane, DuPage, La Salle, Kendall, Grundy, Kankakee, Northern Cook, Central Cook, Southern Cook, Northern Will, Southern Will, Eastern Will, Lake (IN) and Porter counties until 3 p.m. Friday.

FULL FORECAST | Chicago weather: Mild with rain late Thursday

Because the ground is frozen, heavy downpours can run off and cause flash flooding as the rain won't seep into the soil, Mowry said.

Officials are also keeping a close eye on Chicago-area rivers that may be at risk for flash flooding due to melting ice. There were near-record high temperatures Thursday across the area.

Water management officials said Friday will be an overflow action day.

The Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago issued an alert Thursday asking people to delay showers and baths, flush less frequently and wait to run the dishwasher or washing machine. More information can be found here.