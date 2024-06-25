Chicago weather: Severe T-Storm Watch issued for area | LIVE Radar

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Several rounds of storms are expected to move through the Chicago area Tuesday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Boone, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Lake, McHenry and Will counties in Illinois and Lake and Porter counties in Indiana until 11 a.m.

One line of storms could bring heavy rain and lightning into the area Tuesday from 6-10 a.m., ABC7 Meteorologist Tracy Butler said. The storms could bring a risk for flash flooding from the heavy rain.

After the morning round of storms move out of the area, the weather will become hot and humid during the afternoon. Additional storms could then develop after 3 p.m., Butler said.

The Storm Prediction Center has most of the Chicago area at a level 2 risk for severe weather Tuesday, with areas including Lake and McHenry counties in illinois and southern Wisconsin at a level 1 risk.