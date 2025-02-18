Chicago weather: Temperatures drop dangerously low with wind chills well below zero | LIVE

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tuesday got off to a frigid start with temperatures below zero and wind chills well below zero.

Wind chills were has low as -25 in some parts of the area Tuesday, ABC7 Accuweather Meteorologist Tracy Butler says.

Butler said it is likely that wind chills will remain below zero for most of the day.

The National Weather Service has issued a Cold Weather Advisory for Boone, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Lake, La Salle, Livingston, McHenry and Will counties until noon.

The NWS says the dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Despite the cold, Tuesday will have plenty of sun.

Wednesday is forecast to remain cold in the morning with a few flurries during the day.

Warming centers are open all week across Chicago.

Homeowners are also being encouraged to take precautions and ensure they have proper heating to stay safe in these frigid temperatures.

An HVAC crew tending to homes on the city's Northwest Side on Monday.

Brendan Brown who works with Four Seasons Heating and Cooling was kept busy Monday fixing furnaces and plumbing issues on the heels of this brutal cold.

"Extremely busy, especially now more than ever because, I mean, if you look outside, you have freezing temperatures. I mean, I think all throughout this week it's going to be very, very cold,"

Brown said. "If the ducts aren't being cleaned or the filter's not maintained, you basically are starting restrict more air flow that goes through the house."

He says the biggest tips for homeowners, as winter grips our area this week, are to keep a slow drip on your faucets to prevent pipes from bursting and to change your furnace's filter every month.