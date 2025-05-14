Chicago weather forecast Thursday includes conditional severe threat, with risk of large hail

Beyoncé set to take stage at Soldier Field Thursday night

The Chicago weather forecast tomorrow includes a conditional severe threat, with a risk of large hail and high winds. There is a low tornado threat.

The Chicago weather forecast tomorrow includes a conditional severe threat, with a risk of large hail and high winds. There is a low tornado threat.

The Chicago weather forecast tomorrow includes a conditional severe threat, with a risk of large hail and high winds. There is a low tornado threat.

The Chicago weather forecast tomorrow includes a conditional severe threat, with a risk of large hail and high winds. There is a low tornado threat.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There is a conditional threat of isolated severe weather Thursday night.

Storms are possible between 5 and 10 p.m., and large hail is the main threat, ABC7 Chicago meteorologists said.

High winds would be the secondary threat. The tornado threat is low, but not zero.

The Chicago area is under a Level 2 threat of severe weather.

RELATED: Indiana opens relief fund applications after deadly storms slam area

There is a higher risk in southern Wisconsin and east across the lake into Michigan.

If storms were to occur, they would likely develop over Cook or DuPage counties and then quickly move to the northeast.

The record high for Thursday is 91 degrees, but some parts of the area might see 92.

It will also be humid.

Beyoncé's "COWBOY CARTER TOUR" is set to take the stage at Soldier Field at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Friday will be very windy, with a high risk of spreading brushfires. Winds could gust above 45 mph.

Highs on Friday will be in the mid to upper 80s again.